Former Aquarena Springs performer forms punk group

Local band Attic Ted is set to tour across Eastern Europe in October. However, the inspiration behind the post-theatrical punk group started in San Marcos.

Grady Roper, the brains behind Attic Ted, moved to San Marcos in 1990 and pursued an art degree at Southwest Texas State University.

Roper’s first job was spent swimming with mermaids at the Aquarena Springs underwater theater.

He would dress as an Indian, ride bicycles underwater and feed Ralph the pig with a bottle of milk.

Although Roper wasn’t born and raised in San Marcos, he feels like he grew up here.

“The people I met in town were such remarkable individuals and artists that inspired me to stay here for good,” Roper said. “I love this town so much. It’s so easygoing to live here.”

Roper graduated in 1995 and became immersed in the local art scene. For the first five years after graduation, he focused on visual art and design.

“The traditional capitalist American way of life is not what I was interested in pursuing,” Roper said. “I was able to keep from getting trapped in that, so art kept me in check.”

In the late ‘90s, Roper found a Hammond organ from the ‘50s and began making music on it. The instrument set the tone for his band, Attic Ted.

While making Halloween masks in 2002, Roper realized he could tie a microphone to the inside so both of his hands could be used on the organ.

With masks, Roper now performs as characters Attic Ted and Virginia Black.

“It made so much more sense to be some other character because it was a lot more interesting,” Roper said. “It’s a lot more fun for me to be a character—being able to step out of myself.”

The band started off as a full band with drums, guitar, trumpet and the organ. Over time, it shrunk down to just Roper due to enhancements in audio technology.

Roper now pre-records the Hammond organ on a loop machine and performs other instruments live.

As a one-man band, Roper does vocals and plays clarinet, guitar and Casio.

Attic Ted can be identified as musical theater instead of a genre, Roper said.

“I call it weirdo, gothic carnival music,” Roper said. “But really, it’s more of performance art. It’s visual and interactive. It’s not just music or images. It’s all theater and post-modernism as this point—it’s an experience.”

Attic Ted performs at various local venues, such as Wake the Dead Coffee House.

Julie Balkman, Wake the Dead owner, said she has hosted the band on numerous occasions.

“Roper has yearly art exhibits at Wake the Dead, and often with the reception he will play his music, filling the house with kooky, carnival vibes,” Balkman said. “His performances are insane. One can’t help but jump up and dance to his performances.”

Attic Ted frequently performed at Triple Crown when it was still in business.

Eric Shaw, Triple Crown co-owner, said Roper played at the venue around 30 times.

“I booked Attic Ted because it’s interesting and you never knew what to expect,” Shaw said. “Varying members, creepy masks and often the same songs would be different depending on the show and lineup.”

Shaw said Roper would design flyers for the shows and once created one that depicted a church group picketing outside the venue in protest.

“When my partner called me and asked if I’d seen the flyer, I have to admit I was worried,” Shaw said. “This is Texas, and something like that might actually happen. However, it ended up being a great show and good memory.”

Roper said house parties are his favorite place to perform. He has also played at Gold Crown, Kiva and Valentino’s.

In addition, Attic Ted often performs at Austin venues. Roper said the band’s performances are like a conversation and he feeds off of the energy of the crowd.

“Performing is so fun,” Roper said. “To play for people you don’t know is really interesting. It’s so surreal to be in another city and getting to play shows. It’s an intimate cultural exchange.”

Attic Ted will headline an Eastern European tour Oct. 14-25. Traveling from Berlin to Istanbul, Roper will perform solo.

“It’s such a different experience,” Roper said. “When you play a show in Europe, they feed you dinner. It almost always comes with an apartment or a place to stay. The appreciation level is incomparable to playing at bars in the U.S.”

Attic Ted is signed with Pecan Crazy Records, and just released a new album “Parade Dust Mischief,” which is available for purchase.