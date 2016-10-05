University Park evacuation texts sent to Texas State students

Update 9:14: Texas State UPD sent out a tweet about the texts.

TXState Alert- There are no emergencies at any TXState facility at this time. Please disregard any emergency message not sent from official — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) October 6, 2016

Update 9:03: Students who got the alerts seem to have all taken classes with the Lone Star College system.

Update 8:59: Lone Star College – University Park was evacuated due to a possible gas leak according to a tweet ABC13 Houston and there was a SWAT standoff in Houston earlier this afternoon according to a report KTRK.

Texas State campus is not currently experiencing an emergency.

Update 8:57: A spokesperson for UPD said to their knowledge there is not an emergency on campus at this time.

At 8:22 p.m. some Texas State students were sent this text from the same number that sends emergency alerts.

It was followed seven minutes later at 8:29 p.m. with an update saying this was for “University Prak” campus. Not all students received these texts.

