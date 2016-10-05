Bringing Democracy to Texas State

The Discourse in Democracy series was initiated by Dr. Kenneth Grasso, political science professor, with the goal to get students more politically involved.

The program, organized by the Political Science Department, brings guest speakers to Texas State from across world.

The first of these events took place Sept. 15 when Dr. William E. Forbath from the University of Texas School of Law was invited to give a speech on anti-oligarchy persuasion in the U.S. Constitution.

Students had the opportunity to have a one-on-one with Dr. Forbath and seminar discussions with him to talk about ideas.

“We really think this a great opportunity for students to get involved and get to meet political experts,” said Dr. Don Inbody, political science senior lecturer.

Students enjoy the personal setting these events create and find it engaging. It gives students and faculty the chance to get close and personal with these political figures. It allows room to delve deeper into topics and ideas, as well as make personal connections with some of the guests.

“These events seem especially pertinent given the upcoming election and the public’s increased interest in politics,” says Dr. Inbody. “It is an especially valuable opportunity for students of all majors and backgrounds to increase their political understanding.”

The next guest scheduled is Texas State alumna and U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos based in Corpus Christi who recently ruled on Texas Voter ID Laws. This can be especially important to students who want to pursue a career in law or politics and want an inside perspective. She will be talking about the American Judiciary from 7:30-9:00 p.m. Oct. 11 in Alkek’s teaching theater.

Election season or not, Discourse in Democracy offers students a year-round look into the political realm which can help prepare and educate them to be informed voters and citizens.