A recap of the historic 2016 softball season

The Texas State softball team had a historic 2016 season, and hopes to achieve that again this year. Texas State is the team to watch in the 2016-17 season due to last year’s success. The team was 40-22 overall, and 15-9 in the conference.

The Bobcats played the Longhorns twice in the 2016 season. In the first match off, the Bobcats beat the Longhorns 9-5 at home. In the second match, Texas took the close win 3-2 in Austin.

Toward the end of the season, the team was placed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament for the first time since 2014 with a runner-up finish.

Texas State played five games in the 2016 championship, and played No.1 Louisiana-Lafayette twice.

In the opening round against Troy, Texas State took a 3-2 win over the Trojans. In the second round, the Bobcats faced South Alabama and took a 5-0 sweep in the match.

In the first game against the Ragin’ Cajuns, the Bobcats fell short and lost 9-7. However, they were still allowed to go on into the elimination round against Georgia State.

Texas State beat the Panthers 9-1, staying strong to go into the championship game against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

In the final, the Bobcats were unsuccessful in their quest for the Sun Belt Conference title. Louisiana-Lafayette beat the Bobcats 12-0 in the final match of the tournament.

Along with a historic season play, the team made it to the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional for the first time since 2012. The Bobcats made it to round three before being eliminated.

The team played California in the first round, losing 1-0. In the second game against Samford, Texas State beat the Bulldogs 2-0. Winning that game pushed them on to the third round.

Texas State was up against California again, where the Bears took a 4-3 win and eliminated the Bobcats from the tournament.

At the beginning of the season, the Bobcats were off to a solid start. Texas State dominated in three of the four tournaments during preseason.

In the Century Link Classic, Texas State beat Oklahoma State, Depaul and Abilene Christian twice in the tournament. Out of six games played, the team lost one against Northwestern State.

In the Louisiana Tech Spring Tournament, Texas State won four out of the five games played. They beat Houston Baptist, Mississippi Valley State, Abilene Christian and Belmont.

In the last tournament of the season, the Bobcats won all five games in the USF-Under Armour Invitational. They beat Purdue, South Florida, Penn, Detroit and IPFW.

The Bobcats swept three series in the Sun Belt Conference.

In the game series against South Alabama, Texas State took all three wins. They beat the Jaguars 3-1, 3-0 and 1-0 in the conference.

The Bobcats took huge leads over Appalachian State with 12-0, 5-2 and 14-5 wins in the conference series.

The last sweep of the conference and the final series of the season was against UT-Arlington. Texas State took 2-0, 6-3 and 8-0 wins in the last game of the season.

Two of the three sweeps happened at home, where the Bobcats had a 16-6 home record in the season.

Along with Texas State having a standout season, so did junior pitcher Randi Rupp. The starting pitcher finished the season with a 30-14 record and 335 strikeouts, which put her second in the NCAA. She also became the second pitcher in school history to reach 30 wins in a season.

The 2016-17 softball season is right around the corner, with the fall schedule already released.

The Bobcats will get things started in Spring at noon Oct. 8 against Houston and at 4 p.m. against West Texas A&M.

There will be six home games this fall, starting Oct. 15 with Texas A&M International at 10 a.m. and Howard College at 3 p.m.

Texas State will play against Texas at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in Austin.

With a historic season behind them, there is no telling what the Bobcats are capable of achieving this upcoming year.