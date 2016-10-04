The Scene Oct. 4

Creative writing students share works at Alkek

Join MFA creative writing students from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 4 as they read their works at Alkek Library.

Admission is free of charge and will be located on the 7th floor.

Free game night at Alkek

There will be a free game night from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Alkek Library room 105/106.

During the game night, there will be free snacks on a first-come-first-serve basis. Guests can also bring their own snacks and games.

Jazz orchestra to perform on campus

The Performing Arts Center Recital Hall will showcase the TX State Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

This orchestra is directed by Dr. Russell Haight. The performance is open to the public and tickets will be available online at txstatepresents.com.

Vice presidential candidate debate watch party at Alkek

Alkek’s new media corner on the 2nd floor will screen the vice presidential debate starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 4.

Students can come watch the debate free of charge to educate themselves on who is running this year.

Learn improv at the public library

Interested in learning something new? The public library is teaching improv this October.

Join in from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 for this free improvisation class.

The San Marcos Public Library is located on 625 E. Hopkins St. For more information, call 512-393-8200.