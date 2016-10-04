The Pulse Oct. 4

BLMSM tweets post suggesting future protest

Black Lives Movement San Marcos tweeted a post Oct. 1 suggesting the organization might be planning its biggest non-violent protest yet.

The account added a picture containing #Black1-35 and also included the names of various schools including Texas State, University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

No further details have been released.

Fight at house party led to deaths of two college students

An altercation at a party led to the fatal shooting of two students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Oct. 2.

Greensboro police confirmed Alisia Dieudonne, 19, and Ahmad Campbell, 21 are the victims.

Police are now on the hunt for the suspect who managed to escape the scene—a black male driving a red vehicle.

Bees are now an endangered species in the U.S.

For the first time in the U.S., 7 types of bees have been added to the endangered species list and will start being protected by the Endangered Species Act Oct. 31.

Along with the bees, 42 plants and animals native to Hawaii were also added.

These additions will vastly help the species get the protection they need to survive.

Local animal shelter offers discounts

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is teaming up with Home 4 the Holidays, a program designed to help match homeless animals with a family, according to KXAN.

The animal shelter is offering $20 dog adoptions throughout the month of October.

Additionally, a discount of 50 percent off of select adoptions will be available until Jan. 2.