Sports Oct. 4

Women’s soccer falls short to Coastal Carolina

After being on the road for the past three away games, the Texas State Women’s soccer team finally returned home Oct. 2 and competed against Coastal Carolina. However, the Bobcats lost 1-0. Although Texas State had a total of 24 shots taken, they were not able to score.

Bolden helps Bobcats rout out Mountaineers

The Bobcat volleyball team is now 10-9 on the year and 3-1 in conference play after defeating Appalachian State at home Oct. 2. Texas State finished the five-set match ahead 3-2. Jaliyah Bolden, junior middle blocker, had a career-high game with 19 kills, five of which were in the final set.

Tennis has successful weekend in Colorado

The Texas State tennis team successfully closed out the Air Force Invitational in Colorado Springs this past weekend. Senior Pippa Carr, had a three-set win in the second flight championship match against Lucile Pothier from Abilene Christian. Sophomore Ana Perez and Carr both posted singles wins. While junior Alex Jones and sophomore Julia Navajo Melendez worked together to leave with a doubles win.

Cross Country anticipating last meet of the season

The Texas State cross country team has one more meet before the Sun Belt Conference Championship. The Bobcats’ last meet is in Live Oak and is being hosted by University of the Incarnate Word Oct. 8. The men’s 8K is set to begin at 8 a.m. while the women’s 6K begins at 8:35 a.m.