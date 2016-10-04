Sexual and clown assault reported on Texas State campus

Texas State University Police Department released two timely warnings on Oct. 4 at 3:03 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. reporting a sexual assault at noon and an assault by a clown at 5:45 p.m. respectively.

The sexual assault happened at approximately 10:50 a.m. at 1301 Aquarena Springs Dr. The subject has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, according to the timely warning.

The second warning came after a victim was assaulted by a clown described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, of athletic build, and wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit, a green wig and white face paint with black around the eyes at the Bobcat Village Apartments, the same location as the sexual assault.

The victim reported the clown grabbed them and the victim pulled away and left the area, according to the timely warning.

Texas State tweeted that the investigation is ongoing and not to engage the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing into the assault at Bobcat Village. Report any suspicious activity to police.Don’t attempt to engage the suspect pic.twitter.com/lCqWT54wIN — Texas State (@txst) October 5, 2016

This attack comes after a nationwide spree of clown sightings and assaults and a tweet from an account that has since been removed from a clown threatening San Marcos saying they were “looking for bodies” and it would end after Halloween.

A student tweeted yesterday of a clown siting which appears to match the description given by UPD.

Saw the clown at CM Allen Parkway Park, stay away Texas State. pic.twitter.com/ST12xMY00M — Colton Williams (@ColtonMWilliams) October 4, 2016

You can report any suspicious activity to UPD on their non-emergency line (512) 245-2805, in an emergency dial 911.

In addition, Bobcat Bobbies will escort you at night on campus. You can call them at (512) 245-7233 or learn more about them here.

You can file a sexual assault report through local police or through the Title IX process by reporting the assault through Texas State’s Sexual Misconduct Web line.