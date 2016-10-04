Headlines Oct. 4

San Marcos HS principal admits to changing grades

The San Marcos High School principal resigned Wednesday after she admitted to changing grades for students.

Former principal Kelli Lopez admitted to changing up to 100 grades over the last two school years. Officials have named Dr. Bobbie Turnbo as interim principal.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival coming to San Marcos

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival has screenings planned for San Marcos this October.

The festival will be in the LBJ Teaching Theatre at Texas State University at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The theme this year is “Celebrating Hill Country Rivers,” and tickets are $12. The festival is being presented by the Hill Country Alliance.

Confederate monument removed from Texas State Campus

A monument to Confederate president Jefferson Davis was removed from the Texas State University campus last week.

The community, students, and professors have been debating the monument’s movement for over a year, and the monument was moved seven miles away in Hunter. The monument was donated to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Voters need to decide on expansion of Hays County Jail

The Hays County Jail is full and voters will decide on a bond proposition worth over $100 million to renovate and expand the jail, according to The Statesman.

The Hays County Jail is so overcrowded they have had to pay to jail inmates in five other counties. In November, voters will choose whether or not to approve the plan.

The Buzzmill opened in San Marcos

The Buzzmill opened a location at 194 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos Thursday.

The restaurant is a 24/7 burger joint, that also serves a variety of vegetarian dishes. The “Hunters” menu consists of meat-based dishes and the “Gatherers” menu has vegetarian and vegan options.

50th year for Fuschak’s Pit Bar-B-Q

Fuschak’s Pit Bar-B-Q has been serving the San Marcos community smoked meats for 50 years.

Norman and Bonnie Fuschak have owned the Pit and thank the community for its support. The restaurant is family owned.

Blood donations being tested for Zika Virus

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center have announced that they will be testing all blood donations for the ZIka Virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted states that are high risk for Zika transmissions to start testing all blood donations. Texas is among 11 states that are considered high-risk, but eventually it will be required for all blood centers to test for Zika.

Officials partner up to raise awareness for domestic violence

Officials and the community are working together in October to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, Hay’s County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, and multiple community football teams are partnering up to promote domestic violence awareness throughout Hays County.