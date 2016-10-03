Texas State makes donation record

In 1,899 minutes, Texas State received the largest donation sum in its history after students, faculty and alumni came together for a day of giving.

The first Step Up for State campaign raised $187,648 from 2,409 donors, which will be used to support specific initiatives for 26 different projects from 15 colleges. The Texas State community came together for this online fundraising event on the morning of Sept. 21, lasting until the afternoon of Sept. 22.

“We saw a tremendous success in it being our first ‘day of giving’ campaign at the university,” said Andrew Henley, coordinator of the annual giving. “It really blew us out of the water—the amount of support we got from the Bobcat community as a whole.”

Henley said the idea came into creation after seeing many other universities across the nation participating in a day of giving. The department then decided the time frame for giving would be exactly 1,899 minutes, which signifies the year Texas State was founded. After reaching out to the deans of all the colleges, priority projects were proposed.

“The funds that people supported were very unique. Any member of the community would be able to find something that they could back,” Henley said.

The College of Fine Arts and Communication saw the most support, raising nearly $60,000 by 859 donors. John Fleming, dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, said the Jeremy Torres Memorial Scholarship, which is meant to remember the legacy of Professor Torres, was a particularly special project that gained the most in donors and funds out of all of the projects across the board.

“Our main goal was to win the total number of donors, and then I also threw in that if we also won the total number of dollar amount, I would be doing the graduation river jump this December,” Fleming said.

Fleming said the majority of donations came from students who were currently paying for school, or alumni who are still paying off student loans. Kim Gannon, executive director of the Alumni Association, said this was the most notable impact.

“I think the dollars raised are definitely beneficial, but I think what’s really heartwarming about the whole Step Up for State effort is the number of people who participated,” Gannon said. “Having that many people, giving any dollar amount whatsoever, really speaks to the pride that they have for their alma mater.”

The Alumni Association ran a special membership rate of $18.99 instead of the usual $50, and saw the most increase in membership in one day than they ever had. With 471 new members, the association will use the majority of their membership dollars to support student scholarships.

With the success of coming together as Bobcats, Henley said the day of giving exceeded their expectations and they are planning to continue the campaign annually.