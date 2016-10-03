Meet Your Representative: Samantha Martinez

What began as a way to serve her fellow high school students started a path in politics that led her to becoming the 2016-17 Texas State Student Government Vice President.

Samantha Martinez, political science junior and vice president, grew up in Lewisville where she served her 900 student class as Student Body President. This sparked her interest in politics, and after coming to Texas State that interest kept growing. With the goal of continuing to serve fellow students, Martinez joined Freshman Council.

“Each year has been a great learning opportunity for me to grow as a leader and expand my passion to better the campus community at Texas State University,” Martinez said.

Martinez said representing the student body and being able to see the changes being made through Freshman Council and now Student Government is a valuable reward.

The LBJ Student Center expansion referendum came through Student Government for approval, and Martinez helped facilitate the piece and get it approved. Although she feels all legislation passed in Student Government is important, she feels this is the piece she is most proud to have been a part of.

“We have so many great organizations that utilize the building everyday, and with the growth of the university, it was definitely time to make a decision to expand the facility in order to serve the needs of everyone,” Martinez said.

Making all students have a better quality of life on campus is a priority for Martinez this year. She hopes to accomplish this by focusing on campus safety, student involvement and preservation of campus’ landscape.

“Andrew (Homann) and I have been working hard this year to reach the needs of students in all aspects around the university and the city of San Marcos,” Martinez said.

With her major Martinez hopes to learn more about how to better the lives of others through public service. While she’s not sure if she wants to be a politician, she does know her time left at Texas State will be focused making Bobcats’ lives better.