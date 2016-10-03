Downtown mobility hub expected

To accommodate for the rapidly growing population, San Marcos may receive a mobility hub in the heart of downtown.

The city has ownership of a 6,000 square foot lot on 214 E. Hutchinson, adjacent to Showdown. The land was purchased to incorporate more parking for the future, but the council is now looking at alternative options for the site.

Kevin Burke, economic and development projects coordinator, refers to the hub as a “pocket park” with potential elements such as drinking fountains, benches, shaded seating, vegetation and a defined space for bicycle parking.

“The council would like to see some of everything in there,” Burke said. “The challenge is that it’s still only 6,000 square feet.”

The hub may contain a space to integrate local artwork or murals.

Christine Terrell, local resident and artist, said she would enjoy a green space in this area, and it could indicate a communication spot for the school and town.

“A lot of people talk about how the school and town don’t really communicate much,” Terrell said. “I really feel a space like this could be one of those sorts of spaces where students are downtown and they stop and hang there for a minute.”

As San Marcos becomes more urbanized, providing enough parking can be an issue.

“It’s just an incredibly vibrant downtown right now, and so one of the challenges is that always comes along with having so many people and such a small space (for) parking,” Burke said.

This land was originally purchased to include 13 parking spots for residents. Although parking will still be included, adding features for the mobility hub may result in fewer spaces.

Councilman Scott Gregson, Place 5, said he wants to accommodate parking for the downtown work force so merchants can prevent taking away parking space from customers.

“Let’s make certain that we just don’t abandon the efforts for our merchants downtown by not providing them some additional parking,” Gregson said.

Parking can become complex as more people converge to the downtown area, but Burke said the city will come up with strategies to address those issues.

With a population that is rapidly growing, Gregson said the city is expected to have about 3,200 people living within a five-minute walk from downtown over the next 24 months. As a resident who lives downtown, he has noticed how downtown has changed over the years.

“The character of our downtown is changing,” Gregson said. “With the many new people moving downtown, it is going to change the character of the kind of shopping we have [or] the density of the number of people. There will be more people on foot—more people on bikes.”

The city had previously budgeted $85,000 for the parking lot project, but adding more features will exceed that amount.

Council directed staff to set up an array of options to determine what will best suit the community’s needs and prepare for the future.