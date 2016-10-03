Donald Trump: rewarded for harmful rhetoric towards women

Most of us can remember a few people we’ve encountered by the hateful rhetoric they used because it resonated. Women all over the United States are experiencing derogatory comments but, instead of from an acquaintance—it’s our potential next president.

With no remorse, no penalties and an obvious lack of empathy, Trump has become the Republican nominee despite using misogynistic rhetoric towards women. It seems our could-be president hasn’t learned by the year 2016 that commenting on women’s looks and disregarding their talents is frowned upon. But, the bigger issue here isn’t Trump’s verbiage, it’s the fact that people are willing to overlook it without holding him accountable.

The list of degrading commentary is extensive, but Trump continues to rise in the polls.

“26,000 unreported sexual assaults in the military—only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men and women together?” Trump said in a tweet on May 3, 2013.

This not only does a disservice to women, but it should be alarming for men as well. Does our future commander-in-chief believe that men and women cannot work together without a sexual assault occurring? That doesn’t put much faith into the people he supposedly wants to lead and it doesn’t even begin to address the epidemic of sexual assault in this country.

Trump publicly telling the world on The View in 2006 he would probably be dating his daughter if she weren’t, in fact, his daughter. Trump consistently mocks women for their looks and implies they have no place in the business world. Is this the kind of message you want the women in our country, especially our daughters, hearing?

“The look obviously matters,” Trump said to a female reporter for Last Week Tonight. “Like you wouldn’t have your job if you weren’t beautiful.”

What gives this man, or any man the right to say a woman’s worth comes from her looks?

Trump continues to turn the conversation away from the policies and plans because the media has to cover the chauvinistic behavior he repeatedly displays. No matter what side you align with, this year is supposed to be a monumental election regardless. Instead of taking a step forward for feminism, we’re taking giant leaps backwards by not standing up against Trump’s speech toward women.

Regardless of his policies and plans to make America great again, his speech towards women will not be great for anyone. It’s time for the public to take a stand against repeating history and hold Trump accountable for his harmful rhetoric.

This isn’t an attack on just Trump. This issue stems from people letting this kind of language permeate their homes. It is unacceptable as a professional and it is not the behavior a potential president should display or be allowed to display.

This election is about a lot more than policy. In the eyes of many, it is a fight against sexism. It is a fight against discrimination. We have an opportunity before us to say no to men who think they can continue to degrade women and get away with it. If you love the women in your life, you won’t sit by silently while our integrity, confidence and worth are chopped down by an insecure man, candidate or not.