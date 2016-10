The San Marcos Fire Department will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Station 5 to kick off the “Don’t Wait, Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years” campaign. Employees will stress the importance of how properly working smoke detectors can save lives. They will also have demonstrations, interactive events and fire truck rides in honor of Fire Prevention Month.