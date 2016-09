The Texas State Volleyball team takes on Coastal Carolina on Sept. 30 for the first time since they have entered the Sun Belt Conference. On Sunday, the Bobcats again play at home against Appalachian State. This is the fourth-consecutive time the Bobcats have started conference play 2-0. In Friday’s game against the Chanticleers, it will be the Pink Out match to raise awareness for Breast Cancer. The game will be in the Strahan Coliseum starting at 6 p.m.