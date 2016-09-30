Sorority hosted on-campus prayer for global tragedies

Due to recent tragedies around the world, a non-Pan-Hellenic sorority held an on-campus prayer circle to relieve distress.

Sigma Phi Lambda, an all-women’s organization, gathered Thursday evening at the stallion statue, otherwise known as the “free speech” area on campus.

Ninety-one members prayed for global and national tragedies listed on papers around the area. One read: “Pray for our law enforcement agencies. Ask God to provide them with wisdom, honesty and discernment in the line of duty to do what is right in keeping the communities safe.”

Another said: “Pray for the recent bombings in New York. Pray for those affected and those involved in the bombing. Ask Jesus to bring comfort to those hurt, and justice to those responsible—that He will come into their hearts so they can know the truth of His love.”

Katie Coleman, chapter chaplain, said she organized the event in 10 separate stations so attendees could become more aware of current events.

“It was cool to see other people that aren’t involved in Phi Lamb come up and read some of the stations,” Coleman said. “Something so simple like that can plant a seed in somebody (else’s) spirituality.”

Topics such as police brutality, ISIS and the presidential election were listed because they are currently main concerns in America.

Coleman said the prayer circle reminded her to never take freedoms for granted.

“I know a lot of places in the world don’t have the ability to proclaim what they believe spiritually, and some are even persecuted,” Coleman said. “I hope the girls took away an appreciation for how blessed and lucky we are to take advantage of being able to express that right.”

Ivana Wright, new member educator, said the event was optional, but she decided to come for the fellowship.

“I try to make it my mission to attend every event,” Wright said. “I love praying and talking to God, so it’s something I looked forward to.”

Wright said being in the sorority has helped her grow spiritually and as a person.

“It helps with everything going on in our world,” Wright said. “We want to show God’s love, and I just really enjoy being with my sisters and praying for our country.”

Karla Hall, chapter president, said she served as Coleman’s “right-hand man” for the event.

“The girls in our sorority come from all walks of life and feel different about different topics,” Hall said. “The event gave us a chance to come together and really meet in the middle with prayer.”

Hall said the sorority members supported each other in the time of prayer. The prayer circle reminded her Sigma Phi Lambda is a sisterhood rooted in Christ.

“It’s a time for us to lean on God, and rely on Him through these hard times when we feel like we can’t cope or take on the world,” Hall said. “If someone is lost or can’t cope, pray or search for a community on campus where they can feel supported and loved.”

Students not involved in the event seemed to be supportive, Hall said.

“We did have people come up and read and maybe rolled their eyes or disagreed with what we were doing, but no one said anything directly,” Hall said. “That was really encouraging that our community was being respectful regardless of their beliefs.”

Sigma Phi Lambda will host “Presence” in the spring, where the student body is invited to have free food and live music.

Those interested in joining the sorority can visit the website.