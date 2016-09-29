Jaylon Ashaun to release new EP

Alumnus Jaylon Ashaun has ventured out into the real world full of open doors.

Whether he was performing at open mic nights or concerts at the Marc, Ashaun made sure his voice was heard by Texas State students.

Ashaun participated in Texas State’s gospel choir, played acoustic sets at local venues and performed at the university’s MLK celebration. The various opportunities in San Marcos prepared him for his future music career, he said.

“Texas State allowed me to find my roots,” Ashaun said.

Since graduating in May, Ashaun has been putting together an EP titled “Dream of You.” He released a music video for “Imagination,” a single included on the EP featuring hip-hop artist Beleaf.

Ashaun and his videographer were able to fly out to California to collaborate with Beleaf for the music video, which was shot in 3 different locations—Los Angeles, Austin and Houston.

“It was actually my first time in California,” Ashaun said. “We got over 12,000 views, and hearing how it inspired others to dream again and tap into their inner child was incredible.”

Ashaun said the inspiration for the EP came from his younger self. He dreamt of doing the impossible as a child. The soundtrack aims to remind Ashaun he can achieve whatever he sets his mind to.

“This project will tap into encouraging people to dream again despite the realities of the world,” Ashaun said.

The EP will be released within the next month or so, and will include around 10 tracks, 6 of which are brand new. Most of the songs have a more refined style than Ashaun’s older music.

“My sound is leaning more towards pop,” Ashaun said. “This project I’m working on now has a common sound to it. It changed because I figured out what direction I wanted to go, and now I’m working with more producers.”

Justyn Payne, PhrozenTruthe producer and recording engineer, said it has been an honor being able to work with Ashaun for around two years. He co-produced the upcoming EP “Dream of You” and mixed all of the tracks.

Payne said his focus was to take listeners on a musical journey. He wanted people to be able to hear something different every time they listened to one of Ashaun’s songs, so Payne worked to make the sound more rhythmic.

“I want this project to spread because he has touched on a lot of subjects that are near and dear to peoples’ hearts, and that’s very important,” Payne said. “They aren’t typical pop songs.”

Payne said he is proud of Ashaun for putting in so much work for “Dream of You.”

“His new EP is a must have for anybody—any background, race, age—it’s a very special record,” Payne said.

Ashaun was a part of Crosstalk, an on-campus student ministry. Payne said the organization and other opportunities at Texas State inspired Ashaun’s positive outlook on life and shaped him as a person.

“Ashaun is the result of a Texas State experience,” Payne said. “From his musicality and the student organizations he was a part of to the friends he made—they helped him grow as an artist.”

Through student organizations, Ashaun met Ben Kioski, current manager who has watched Ashaun from the beginning.

“His talent continues to grow, and his commitment to quality gets better,” Kioski said. “He has maintained his character and purpose, which is to be a highly talented and sought-after artist who absolutely honors God as he goes.”

Ashaun met through Crosstalk, and the two have been friends ever since.

“He has matured a lot,” Fowler said. “He brings in such a diverse genre that I think he’s really honed in on who he wants to be. There are bits of everything in his music. I think ‘Dream of You’ has more of a brand to it, and you can tell the songs are his own.”

Fowler said he hopes the EP is a step forward. He wants people to continue connecting to the music, and hopefully get enough support to be able to put together a Texas tour.

“His art is incredible and he really cares about what he’s doing,” Fowler said. “He genuinely wants to make music that people can relate to. I pray that he continues to connect with a lot more people.”

Moving forward, Ashaun aspires to share his music beyond Texas.

“Now, I’m just trying to develop a fan base. I just want people to connect with me,” Ashaun said. “My next move is to market myself so more people can hear what I have to offer.”