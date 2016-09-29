Men’s Cross Country achieves highest ranking

The Texas State men’s cross country team achieved its highest regional ranking in 11 years.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked week one with Texas State coming in eighth in the South Central Region after strong showings in the opening meets.

The South Central Region includes Arkansas State, University of Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor.

In the Sun Belt Conference, UT Arlington ranked fourth and Louisiana-Lafayette came in 15th.

In the opening meet at the Baylor Twilight Invitational, the Bobcats placed second in the 4K race.

The team raced as a pack, and four runners placed in the top 10.

Junior Jose Angel Gonzalez finished sixth with 12:23.9 seconds, but led the Bobcats in the race.

Sophomore Joseph Meade was four seconds behind Gonzalez, finishing seventh.

Sophomore Kyle Denomme finished with 12:28.5 seconds, and junior Logan Pittdman finished with 12:29.2 seconds.

With four Bobcats in the top 10, it helped get the national ranking of eight in the first week.

In the second meet of the season, the team captured the 41st Annual Justin Cooper Rice Invitational title in the 6K race.

The Bobcats beat regionally ranked teams such as Baylor, Stephen F. Austin, LSU and SBC member Louisiana-Lafayette.

Gonzalez again led the Bobcats in the race finishing fourth with a career best of 19:00.10 seconds. Denomme was second to finish for the Bobcats coming in 16th place with a time of 19:33.93 seconds.

Finishing in the top 25 was Meade with 19:40.77 seconds, and senior Joseph Pena finished in 25th with a little over three seconds behind Meade.

Texas State is back on the radar after finishing strong in the first two meets of the season, helping them achieve the highest ranking in 11 years.

The team competed Sept. 24 at the Cowboy Jamboree hosted by Oklahoma State.

The team placed sixth in the 8K course. Meade led the Bobcats with a time of 26:55.7 seconds for 20th place.

Gonzalez was second to finish for the Bobcats, finishing three seconds behind Meade.

Pittdman finished with 27:17.8 seconds. Behind him, Pena and Denomme finished the race. Pena had a time of 27:45.1 seconds. Denomme finished with a time of 27:53.2 seconds.

The last race of the regular season will be on Oct. 8 at the Incarnate Word Invitational race.

The men had a strong start in the first two meets, marking them as the team to beat.

With the Sun Belt Conference Championships coming up, there is no telling what the Bobcats are capable of achieving this year.