After coming out of a win against South Alabama Sept. 25, the Texas State women’s volleyball team is scheduled to compete in a home match against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. The home game is a Pink Out Match in honor of breast cancer awareness. This will be the Bobcats’ third Sun Belt Conference match of the season—with a 2-0 conference record so far. Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 conference record, and an overall record of 10-4, while Texas State has an overall record of 9-8.