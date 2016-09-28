Local partnerships dedicated to prevent child hunger

A new San Marcos restaurant is determined to represent more than just the quality of its food. Chuy’s has partnered with School Fuel, an organization designed to help prevent child hunger in the community.

Every Chuy’s restaurant serves its community through local charity work. The local location was inspired by the volunteer-operated organization that impacts children off of a “shoestring budget,” said Jeff Leeper, owner and operator of the Chuy’s in San Marcos.

“There was no way we could pass that up,” Leeper said. “That was such a golden opportunity.”

School Fuel began in 2013 as a pilot program in a local church. Members discovered

over 75 percent of children in the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District are on reduced or free meals at school. Some students have little or no food over the weekends.

School Fuel launched a backpack program, sending students home with food over the weekend. This initiative sparked improvements in the students’ attitudes, attendance, grades and health.

“Everything was positive,” said Jenny Mangrum, CEO of School Fuel.

The church group realized they needed to expand this program into a community involvement organization.

School Fuel currently feeds 535 students among four elementary schools in the district: Mendez, De Zavala, Bowie and Travis.

Mangrum commended Chuy’s for its dedication to help serve the children in SMCISD.

After recently receiving an email from Mendez Elementary’s principal asking help in feeding 37 more kids, Mangrum knew the organization did not have enough funds to cover the full amount of students.

That same evening, Mangrum attended a Wednesday night church service, where her missions minister discussed helping others through action.

“In the process of what she was talking about, this voice in my head and this lifting of weight off of me told me to take care of those children,” Mangrum said.

With a majority vote from the board, School Fuel members took a risk and decided they would aim to feed the 37 Mendez students.

With Zelicks and Chuy’s help, School Fuel received the money they needed to provide nourishment for the children. In addition, there was extra money to prepare for next year.

“We are very fortunate to have the success that we have, and we certainly want to give back to the people that have made that happen,” Leeper said. “That’s our customers, and that’s our community.”

To continue to establish relationships within the community, Leeper said School Fuel will actively participate in volunteer work once the organization is settled in.

“We encourage all of our staff to be a part of our charity work, because it is a big part of what we do,” Leeper said. “It puts a heart behind the business, and that to me is really important.”

Soon, Chuy’s will present a check to the organization to show the full amount that has been raised for children in the community.