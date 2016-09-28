Jose Fernandez dies at age 24

Early Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard found an overturned boat off of Miami Beach with three fatalities, according to CBS. One of them was Miami Marlins ace pitcher, Jose Fernandez. Neither alcohol or illicit drugs were believed to be involved. Although, speed was a major factor in the accident. Fernandez was in his fourth season with the Marlins and had a record of 16-8 with a 2.86 ERA this season. The Miami Dolphins and everyone around the major leagues had a moment of silence before games on Sunday. Fernandez had posted a couple days ago that he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby girl.