How to avoid the Alkek Stairs

Although Alkek is conveniently located in the middle of campus, the staircase to the library can be a leg crushing, heavy breathing path to your next class.

If you’re the type of person to avoid the notorious Alkek stairs at all costs, try some of these shortcuts:

Cut through Arnold and Smith Hall

To get from the LBJ Student Center to the Quad without going down the stairs, cut through Arnold and Smith Hall. They are both located behind LBJSC and the side of the library.

There is a door to the right of the Chick-fil-A Express leading straight into Arnold and Smith Hall.

A side walk wraps around campus that leads to the middle of the Quad Bus loop. There are also staircases near Derrick Hall.

By using this shortcut, you also avoid all of the people who have tents set up in the Quad.

Campus loop

Taking the campus loop can help you avoid the staircases and walking in general.

There are stops all over campus at the LBJ Student Center, Rec Center, Bexar, Woods St. and the Quad bus loop.

The trams come every 15-30 minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 10:20 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday shuttles run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Make use of your tuition and give your legs a break.

Start at the Arch

If your bus stop drops off at the UAC Arch, you have automatically avoided the Alkek stairs—especially if your destination is near the Quad or Old Main.

If you have class on the West side of campus, then you can go down the stairs that lead to Jones Dining Hall and go through McCoy Hall to get to the other side.

Bobcat Trail

The newly renovated Bobcat trail is on the other end of the Quad Bus loop.

If you get dropped off at the trail, it could shed a few minutes off your commute.

Staircase near Derrick Hall

Behind Derrick Hall, there is one steep staircase that leads to the sidewalk wrapping around Alkek Library. These stairs are much easier to climb than Alkek’s.

Yes, there will still be stairs to climb—but they are shorter than the Alkek stairs.

Woods St.

On Woods Street, there is a straight path toward the West and East sides of campus.

This downhill road passes by the Arch and Bobcat Trail to take you all over campus.

In addition, head west down Woods St. and walk down Comanche St. to get to the Student Rec Center, Harris Dining Hall and other facilities.