The San Marcos Regional Animal shelter is participating in the annual Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive.

During the month of October, the shelter will be discounting dog adoption fees to $20 to kick off the campaign. The adoptable dogs will be micro-chipped, sterilized and up-to-date on vaccines. The Home 4 the Holidays event runs from Oct. 1, 2016 until Jan. 2, 2017.