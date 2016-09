The women’s golf team is back in San Marcos after competing in the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma all weekend. The Bobcats finished in 10th place overall, and ended the weekend with a 16-over par round of 300. Seniors Raksha Phadke and Millie Saroha lead the Bobcats and tied for 21st with a 3-over par 216 54-holes scored.