On Sept. 22, the San Marcos City Council approved the 2017 fiscal year budget for $193.8 million, according to KXAN.

Part of the budget is going towards 22 new city positions. For the 10th year in a row, the council has elected to keep the property tax rate at 53.02 cents per $100 of taxable value, but drainage utility, water, and wastewater rates have gone up.