Bright colors welcome the fall fashion season

Fall is approaching quickly, and with a change in season comes a change in style. Stores everywhere are clearing out their summer trends and bringing in truckloads of this year’s fall essentials.

It’s time to put away the tank tops and sandals and welcome styles like velvet and tall boots.

According to Elle magazine, this year’s fashion trends have an underlying bohemian and renaissance tone.

Popular fall styles this year include the following:

Pink and yellow

The typical fall colors like olive, brown and black are taking a backseat as pink and yellow are dominating the season.

Pink and yellow will spice up any outfit. Whether the colors are displayed through accessories or the main outfit piece, these colors are making an appearance in the upcoming season.

Angelica Sawan, psychology sophomore, said she prefers fall fashion

“It’s my favorite season because it’s not freezing and it’s not so hot that you melt,” Sawan said.

Velvet

Velvet is a major component for the bohemian and vintage style.

From rompers and vests to David Bowie-style boots, velvet is the ultimate fall fabric.

The versatile material is expected to be seen throughout the season.

Bell sleeves

This fashion trend is essential to the bohemian, vintage and renaissance style. The long sleeves often include thick lace, fringe or various embellishments.

Bell sleeves can be found on rompers, long sleeve shirts and dresses.

Hoodies

This fall, expect to see a lot of lazy and luxurious hoodies around town.

As one of the major fall fashion trends, hoodies will play into this year’s style by incorporating modern terms with vintage appearances.

Emily Bahn, psychology sophomore, said she is excited about trendy hoodies this season.

With hoodies and sweaters being a significant part of her fall and winter wardrobe, Bahn is looking forward to adding to her ongoing collection of comfort this season.

“I love to put on an extra-large hoodie with leggings and boots and call it a day,” Bahn said. “I think you can dress (fall fashion) up or down.”

Chokers

Chokers have been on the rise, and this fall, they will become major accessories for almost any outfit.

Playing into the vintage and bohemian styles of plain colors and neutral-toned plaid, chokers can be paired with multiple outfits.

Meghan Ayres, interdisciplinary studies sophomore, tends to be drawn to more simplistic styles, although she enjoys how plain accessories change the tone of an outfit.

“I think that chokers can sometimes make an outfit more sexual,” Ayres said.

While the choker trend is not gaudy or bulky, it is enough to make a statement with any outfit.