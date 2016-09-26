Texas State junior hopes to create safe ride program

In an attempt to change the culture of drinking and driving, one Texas State student is creating a safe ride program in order to combat the potential tragedies San Marcos faces on the road.

For two years in a row, Texas State has been in the headlines with students involved in drinking and driving incidents that have led to the deaths of innocent lives. These events, along with the sexual assaults reported on campus over the past year led Mason McKie, political science junior, to create a free safe ride program that aims to keep all Bobcats safe.

“My main focus right now for this program is getting student support and members,” McKie said.

Once the program has generated the student volunteers and faculty advisors required, McKie will be able to enroll through Student Involvement.

“After the first few steps, I plan to develop a website, then hopefully an app. At that point, I would start working with Enterprise,” McKie said.

McKie, who also serves as a Student Government senator, plans to create a partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to provide the vehicles volunteers will drive to pick up students. However, he acknowledges the biggest obstacles he will face are financial and liability aspects.

“I plan on getting in contact with companies, organizations and individuals that would be willing to sponsor or donate money or any other resources,” McKie said.

Student Government President Andrew Homann also recognizes the financial obstacles McKie will face in attempting to create this program. However, he is proud that senators are taking initiative on important issues the university faces.

“The last thing anyone wants is for our students to be put in harm’s way,” Homann said. “Anything we can do to make sure students are safe is always a win. At the very least, this initiative gets the conversation started for what we should do to ensure student safety.”

The volunteers would work Thursday through Saturday to pick up students with a female and male duo in order to ensure the safety of the drivers. The ride would be restricted to the city limits of San Marcos and would be free for students.

Senator Anthony Galo, who has helped in the developmental stages of the program, feels this initiative will set the precedent for a new way of thinking when it comes to safe transportation for Bobcats.

“Instead of hopping into a car with strangers, you have that option of calling someone from the university to help you,” Galo said. “It’s definitely the best solution in that situation.”

McKie hopes to generate volunteers quickly enough to get the program running by December 2016. His priority is to enlist the help of administration, students and faculty to educate people on the impact a program like this would make on Texas State.

“We shouldn’t be known for the mistakes we make,” Galo said..“We should instead be known for the solutions we offer, and this program is definitely a step in the right direction.”