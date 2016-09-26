Female masturbation should not be taboo

Sitting down to write about my gender’s sexuality is uncomfortable for me, and it should not be.

When I think of typing the word “masturbate” as an act performed by fellow females, the urge to shut my laptop makes it awkward to press the keys.

The chronic unease regarding female sexuality is only a testament to the patriarchal ideology of the society we live in—a culture that encourages men to openly express their sexual urges and demoralizes women who do the same.

“As a young woman, you don’t learn how to pleasure yourself, you don’t learn what an orgasm should be, you don’t learn that you should have feelings of satisfaction,” actress Shailene Woodley declared in her recent interview with “Net-A-Porter” magazine. “If masturbation were taught in schools, I wonder how many [fewer] people would get herpes (at) age 16, or pregnant at 14.”

Woodley is not alone in her stance against the current state of sexual inequality. In 1994, Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders delivered strikingly similar viewpoints.

Masturbation “is something that is a part of human sexuality and it’s a part of something that should perhaps be taught,” Elders stated in a 1994 AIDS conference.

Soon after the statement was made, she unwillingly resigned from her position as surgeon general because President Bill Clinton reportedly said, “she had to go.”

While the idea of masturbation is taboo in itself, the notion of female masturbation is regarded to be essentially unmentionable in our mainstream culture.

“To social conservatives, [female masturbation] seems downright dangerous,” writer Ann Friedman, insists. “What’s left to hold our society and nuclear family structure together if even women like sex more than they like babies? There’s no purer example of this than a woman enjoying [masturbation]. And so it remains taboo.”

Blogger Daniella Fleischer agrees, “As a culture, we allow men to be agents of their own sexuality, while women we prefer as objects to be consumed by those agents.”

The idea of a woman being comfortable enough to enjoy an orgasm is a threat to society’s current ideology. It also threatens men’s sexual security, which is usually derived from the false belief that they are sexually superior to females.

A woman who knows her body is a woman unable to be manipulated. This goes against the grain of patriarchy, which seeks to keep women subservient to their male counterparts using the guise of biological evidence.

But a woman who knows her body is necessary. She is able to make powerful, intelligent decisions. If we began to encourage women to explore their bodies and learn about the way they work, we would likely see immense societal benefits.

In Germany, where sexual education is mandatory in schools, and even covers topics such as “the path to orgasm,” the teen birth rate is drastically lower than the United States. The U.S. has a teen birth rate of 52.8 pregnancies for every 1,000 teenagers, where Germany’s rate is 8.2 babies for every 1,000 teens.

These statistics prove that educating people about sexuality is beneficial in reducing unwanted pregnancies, as Shailene Woodley and Joycelyn Elders suggested.

Rather than live in fear that awareness of sex and masturbation will somehow poison the minds of young people, we ought to be aware and proactive. Teach people that sexuality is nothing to be afraid or ashamed of.