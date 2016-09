The Sunbelt Conference, Texas State Sports Properties and CBS Austin announced that CBS Austin will air the Bobcats’ home game against Incarnate Word in Sun Belt Conference at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The game will also be available to stream on ESPN3. The game will be produced by Quarter Moon Productions.

ESPN has also made an agreement with the Sun Belt Conference so that it may air select games each Saturday. However ESPN must select those games up to 12 days in advance.