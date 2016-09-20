Zoo animals do not belong in captivity

A life spent behind bars is not a life at all.

When we take an organism and restrict its entire world to an unsuitably small space, we essentially strip the creature of its right to a true chance at life.

Treating fellow occupants of our earth in this manner is customary—just go to any zoo.

In fact, head over to the San Antonio Zoo if you want a prime example of animal injustice. TheRichest.com rated this relatively local attraction as number six on its list of “The 10 Most Inhumane Zoos in the World.” The zoo has been under scrutiny for violating the Endangered Species Act due to the barbaric treatment of an elephant called Lucky.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s Endangered Species Act lawsuit filed on behalf of Lucky in January 2016, the elephant spent her days “in an enclosure too small to meet her needs, with little to no shelter from the sun and on a hard, species-inappropriate substrate.”

The zoo has since taken strides in a futile attempt to improve Lucky’s living conditions—they added two more elephants to the menagerie. The zoo and partner, Feld Entertainment’s Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey, were ecstatic about the addition.

Their large-scale goal is to bring more elephants into captivity, so people can “see these magnificent elephants up-close and in person,” according to Dr. Wendy Kiso, the director of conservation and research at Ringling Bros. Center for Elephant Conservation.

The idea is asinine.

“Humans make a significant mistake—and deliberate—mistake when they place wild animals in captivity for the visitor’s amusement,” states Adam M. Roberts, CEO of Born Free USA, a national animal advocacy nonprofit organization.

The death of Harambe is a prime confirmation for the necessary erasure of zoos.

“While some might say Harambe had a ‘good life’ in the zoo, it doesn’t come close to the life he would have had as a wild gorilla,” writes Marc Bekoff in his blog for Scientific American.

He proceeds to claim, “the gorilla people were seeing was not really a true western lowland gorilla, surely not an ambassador for his species.”

Bekoff is right. The majesty and grandeur of any animal cannot possibly be captured by walking into a zoo and peering through fingerprint-stained glass. Instead, what we see is a diluted version of the species—a sort of altered, hybrid creature—certainly not the real thing.

Many “zoo animals” are so far removed from the nature of their species that they are prone to a phenomenon deemed “zoochosis.”

Zoochosis is “obsessive, repetitive behavior” that many zoo animals exhibit. These behaviors, including pacing, circling, self-mutilation and vomiting, are exhibited by animals in captivity, but not by the same species in the wild. Clearly, this illustrates animals in captivity are not thriving. They are struggling to survive, and displaying unnatural behaviors to prove it.

The argument for keeping animals in captivity focuses on the idea that the general public learns something by visiting zoos, and somehow this can magically help animals.

However, “there’s no hard evidence that these people then go on to do something for the good of the species,” writes Bekoff. “What people learn is very limited in scope in terms of what the new knowledge means in any practical sense.”

If people really wanted to learn about animals, they would do research and take adequate action—not stumble into a local zoo and skim through a pamphlet on each animal. Taking action to combat captivity is not difficult. It is as simple as no longer contributing to fund places like zoos—just stop going to them.

The next step is to be honest with ourselves about the way we choose to treat our fellow earth-dwellers and acknowledge how little respect we give to animals.

We have a simple choice. We can choose to give our money to zoos under the guise of “learning experiences,” or we can choose to open our eyes and see the injustice that is occurring.

-Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior