Women are more than a compilation of parts

Women are slaves to their appearances.

We are immune to the objectification of our bodies for a brief period of our lives: when young and not cognizant of our personal presentation to the world.

But the moment women become old enough to run their fingers through tangled hair and produce a neat braid, use the sleek tube of mascara or perhaps fasten the clasp of a bra for the first time, something changes. Women become reduced to adjectives and attributes, and their bodies are slowly broken down into parts of a whole. Physical characteristics are described as others see them, and nothing more.

In a study published by the European Journal of Social Psychology, researchers studied objectification theory, which is the idea that society “reduce(s) (women) to their sexual body parts.” The theory was studied by observing global versus local processing when observing a human body.

Global processing is seeing something as a whole, whereas local processing is being more aware of the parts. Previous research has found global processing is related to person recognition and local processing is correspondent with object processing.

The study found local processing contributed to the sexual objectification of the women who were studied. Women’s bodies were reduced to a compilation of sexual parts.

Objectification triggers “body image concerns” for women, “decreases mind attribution” for everyone involved and ultimately “increases dehumanization” of women.

Objectifying women is barbaric, sexist and runs rampant in our patriarchal society. Rae Langton, professor of philosophy at the University of Cambridge, says a particular feature involved in objectifying a person is “reduction to appearance,” which is ultimately “the treatment of a person primarily in terms of how they look, or how they appear to the senses.”

The definition of objectify is to “to degrade to the status of a mere object. When people objectify, it is a disservice not only to the person being objectified, but to society as a whole. It causes us to miss out on certain opinions or points of view because we are merely focused on parts and not the value of the individual.

Objectification can be seen firsthand in the political arena, where female politicians are demolished into fragments based on their looks instead of ideologies.

Donald Trump is undoubtedly the epitome of a patriarch who specializes in the objectification of women. In fact, Trump recently said Hilary Clinton does not have “a presidential look,”—whatever that means.

This is far from the worst example of objectification that has spewed from Trump’s mouth. Last year, Trump criticized Carly Fiorina’s face after a camera zoomed in on it, saying:

“Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!”

Trump’s antics are merely diversionary tactics to persuade voters away from female candidates—a strategy that is not new in politics.

Women are critiqued, judged and valued based on their appearances exponentially more than men are. This objectification ultimately fails us all, causing us to disregard important ideas because we are too focused on the body, face or presentation of women.

Women are worth more than their bodies, beauty and the notion they are simply objects.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior