The EpiPen—healthcare does not inject care into costs

Many people with severe, potentially life-threatening allergies have to shell out astronomical amounts of money for medicine necessary to their well-being.

The EpiPen is a device that allows patients with allergic reactions to inject epinephrine into their systems and is owned by the pharmaceutical company Mylan. Mylan purchased the EpiPen from another company in 2007 when the cost of a two-pack was $94. While not necessarily cheap, it was a reasonable price for a life-saving drug.

However, in 2014, seven years after Mylan acquired the product, the price for two EpiPens rose to $608. The 547% price increase accounts for much of the $18.9 million annual earnings of Mylan’s CEO, Heather Bresch.

Bresch diplomatically declared the money is irrelevant, and that she sides with the consumer on the outrageous costs of the drug. In an interview with CNBS, Bresch claimed “no one is more frustrated” than she is about the rise in price of the EpiPen. That is hard to believe.

Bresch is apparently so frustrated, she has chosen to take action. Now, consumers have two options: if $608 is unaffordable for individuals who need an EpiPen, they can purchase a generic version of the drug in a two-pack for only $300.

This may seem like slow progress, but it is not. Mylan is still making major profit on the generic version of the EpiPen. In fact, even the American Medical Association is wary, asking Mylan to “rein in these exorbitant costs.”

Not only is the AMA questioning Mylan’s motives, but so are other experts. Rachel Sachs, an associate law professor at Washington University, wrote in a blog post for Harvard Law, “because a significant portion of EpiPen purchasing happens during the back-to-school season, Mylan has done little harm to its revenues this year. It is only next year that this product may affect their bottom line.”

In fact, according to an analyst report made by Susquehanna Financial Group’s Andrew Finklestein, Mylan’s will likely still be around $1 billion—which is not much difference from the forecasted $1.2 billion this year.

Regardless of how you slice it—or inject it—one thing is clear: Mylan’s last concern is the consumer. There is little regard for the mom who must purchase the EpiPen for her child or the college student struggling to pay for books and medicine.

Bresch may be able to answer interview questions with pseudo-sympathy, but anyone who does a little research can see she is simply doing whatever it takes to cover up the truth and increase her own profit margin.

This is the name of the game in the pharmaceutical industry. Companies such as Mylan often defend their hefty prices by stating insurance companies will pay for the drugs.

This notion is inexcusable. “The idea that monopolistic pricing is ethically acceptable because someone else (insurance companies) has to pay for it lays bare a serious abdication of responsibility,” states Robert Pearl, M.D. in his article for Forbes.com.

This lack of accountability on the drug company’s part only further solidifies the absence of concern for the consumer. It exposes the truth: the main concern is the acquisition of capital, not the health of those in need.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior