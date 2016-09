Taco war between Austin and San Antonio heats up again

Dallas-based food blogger re-ignited the taco war between Austin and San Antonio.

Olivia Gonzalez joined reporter David Schechter on a taco tasting road trip for a WFAA show called “Verify.” They tasted tacos in both San Antonio and Austin and scored them up to 100. The taco places in San Antonio received higher scores than the ones in Austin.