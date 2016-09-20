Rape—not alcohol—is the problem

The Stanford rape victim wrote in her open letter to Brock Turner, “You realize, having a drinking problem is different than drinking and then forcefully trying to have sex with someone?”

Brock Turner is not alone in his lack of awareness about the reality of rape culture.

Cynthia M. Allen of The Star Telegram wrote a column regarding her belief that everyone should “rethink ‘rape culture’ and address sex and alcohol on campus.” Allen states many circumstances of rape are “not so cut-and-dried.” She proceeds to claim, usually “accused perpetrators are not so malicious.”

However, in a study recently conducted by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the definition of rape is clear. Rape is “forced sexual intercourse including both psychological coercion as well as physical force. Forced sexual intercourse means penetration by the offender(s). It includes attempted rapes, male as well as female victims, and both heterosexual and same sex rape.”

Allen falters by disregarding the countless acts of sexual assault go unreported, and therefore cannot be accounted for. Many women do not report sexual assault for fear of being judged, the amount of time it may consume or not wanting to relive a horrific abuse while having to testify.

The “Campus Climate Survey Validation Study,” completed by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, gathered information from females at nine different universities over one academic year. It found 12.5 percent of women “were raped and reported the assault to law enforcement, school officials or a rape crisis center.”

Regardless of whether or not the rape was reported, and if it is “black and white” enough for Allen’s standards, one thing is unquestionably clear—the victim is the victim.

Allen continued to declare throughout her column, “To presume the guilt of the accused—usually the man… may be creating a new set of unexpected victims in its wake: men.”

“There are numerous stories of young men who innocently, albeit foolishly, believed they were engaged in a consensual sex act, only to find a day, a week or a month later, that they have been accused of rape, often by a young woman who is confused or racked by guilt and regret over her own behavior.”

It is irrelevant if the man “believed” the act was consensual. I can “believe” the world is flat—it does not make it so. What matters is if the act actually was consensual, not simply assumed to be.

Consent is defined by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network as “an agreement between participants to engage in sexual activity.” It is “about communication,” and can be withdrawn “at any point.” RAINN proceeds to explain “being incapacitated because of drugs or alcohol” does not equate to consent, meaning regardless of whether a woman is black-out drunk or not, rape is still criminal behavior.

It does not become “irresponsible behavior,” as Allen defines it, because someone is intoxicated.

We cannot make alcohol the scapegoat of the problem. Rape is the problem. The pathetic attempt to downplay the severity of sexual assault by blaming actions of rapists on alcohol is unacceptable.

Furthermore, the idea we ought to crack down on college drinking is wishful at best. College students, along with the rest of the nation, are going to drink.

The Stanford victim said it best in her letter, “Everyone…has had a night where they have regretted drinking too much, or knows someone close to them who has had a night where they regretted drinking too much. Regretting drinking is not the same as regretting sexual assault.”

-Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior