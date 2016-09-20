Mermaid Fest 2016

Members of The Talented Tenth Project of Texas State posing for a picture Sept. 17 at their tent during the SMTX Mermaid SPLASH festival at Plaza Park. Texas State students encouraged the community to get involved by registering to vote.
Photo by: Larisa Rodriguez | Staff Photographer
San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance tent Sept. 17, one of many conservation awareness tents located in the Eco Village at Plaza Park at the Mermaid SPLASH festival.
Photo by: Larisa Rodriguez | Staff Photographer
Mermaid SPLASH festival attendees participate in the hands-on activities Sept. 17 at the tents located in the Eco Village at Plaza Park.
Photo by: Larisa Rodriguez | Staff Photographer
Eric Quinn, local artist, sits at his booth Sept. 17 during his LIVE mermaid painting at Plaza Park. The Mermaid SPLASH festival featured a wide selection of artwork in different mediums.
Photo by: Larisa Rodriguez | Staff Photographer
Kim Curtis shows off her shell crown Sept. 17 at Mermaid Fest at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Photo by: Jamie Dorsey | Staff Photographer
Rebecca Hofmer, Emily Norton, education junior, Hayley Norton, studio art senior, and Sarah Hofmer smile for the crowd Sept. 17 at Mermaid Fest in downtown San Marcos.
Photo by: Jamie Dorsey | Staff Photographer
Emily Norton, education junior, and Hayley Norton, studio art senior, enjoy Mermaid Fest Sept. 17 in Downtown San Marcos.
Photo by: Jamie Dorsey | Staff Photographer
Jenny Melcher laughs with friends Sept. 17 during Mermaid Fest at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Photo by: Jamie Dorsey | Staff Photographer
Cynthia Krieger shows off her outfit Sept. 17 during Mermaid Fest at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Photo by: Jamie Dorsey | Staff Photographer
Bria Marty participated in Mermaid Fest Sept. 17 at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Photo by: Jamie Dorsey | Staff Photographer
Local artist Eric Quinn, works on a mermaid painting, Sept. 17 during the Mermaid SPLASH festival at Plaza Park in San Marcos. His booth also showcased many other pieces he has created.
Photo by: Larisa Rodriguez | Staff Photographer
Tera Smith, archeology graduate student, paints at Mermaid Fest Sept. 17 at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Photo by: Jamie Dorsey | Staff Photographer

 

Staff

