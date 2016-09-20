Hispanic Heritage Month: How to Celebrate

Hispanic heritage month is here and will take place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

This month long fiesta is for Hispanic and Latino Americans to be recognized for who they are and what they have done for the United States.

It all started in 1968 when Texas State alumnus and former President Lyndon B. Johnson approved Hispanic heritage week.

A few years later the week was transformed to Hispanic heritage month.

Naiha Campos, graduate assistant, said Hispanic heritage month is necessary.

“Hispanic culture is such a large portion of America as a whole,” Campos said. “A month is enough time to celebrate an entire culture and heritage, so we definitely needed that extension if not even more.”

Mama’s Kitchen kicked off Hispanic Heritage month at Texas State with a celebration hosted by the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion.

“I love being involved in planning this whole event with the student diversity and inclusion team,” Campos said. “The food was amazing and there were a lot of hungry students fed.”

Kendra Bazan, public relations and mass communication junior, said food is a big part of Hispanic culture.

“I am a Mexican American and noting beats Mexican food,” Bazan said. “I am thankful for my culture because I grew up learning different recipes from my parents.”

Sarah Ancira, criminal justice junior, said being Hispanic keeps her from feeling lonely.

“My family has always been there for me,” Ancira said. “There are so many of us and we are always together. I have always loved that aspect of my culture.”

Ancira likes to bring friends home and show them the culture through her family.

“Hispanics worldwide have brought a lot to this country, like innovation and culture,” Campos said. “It opens our student’s eyes to how diverse our campus is, and it displays a whole new world they might not have been exposed to.”

Campos said Texas State will be honoring this month with events showcasing Hispanic culture and revolutionary historical figures.

“We have a series of events that will be happening during Hispanic heritage month, as well as a lot of Hispanic organizations on campus that will be putting on different events,” Campos said.

The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, and other organizations, have goals to inform and educate others about different cultures.

According to Campos, everyone is invited to honor and experience Hispanic heritage month on campus.

Ancira said one of her favorite parts about Texas State is its exposure to different cultures.

“It teaches you more about other peoples’ cultures, not just your own,” Ancira said. “At home you’re stuck with your own culture. When you go to a bigger university you get to see other cultures instilled in people, and that’s what makes Texas State really cool.”