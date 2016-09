Filling out FAFSA will be easier thanks to new changes

Starting this year, students will be able to file for FAFSA on Oct. 1 rather than Jan. 1.

This change allows financial aid awards to be given before college admission deadlines, which greatly affects a student’s decision.

Students will also be able to use the previous year’s income information, which makes filling out FAFSA less of a hassle, according to The New York Times.