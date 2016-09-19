Selena’s influence on San Marcos

The San Marcos community was granted a free screening of “Selena”, a biopic on the Queen of Tejano at Cuauhtemoc Hall on Sept. 15.

Before the late Selena Quintanilla became the Queen of Tejano Music, she visited San Marcos to perform in Cuauhtemoc Hall.

Rosina Valle, program specialist, said she remembers when Selena came to the League of United Latin American Citizens Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

“We hosted a little welcoming reception for her and that was when she was becoming really popular, so we’re fortunate that she came to San Marcos,” Valle said. “She was super nice and I thanked her for coming.”

Leah Molina, San Marcos native, remembers briefly meeting Selena on two occasions in the early 90’s, at the Austin Music Awards and at Cuauhtemoc Hall.

Molina’s father, who was a Tejano musician in the band Turismo, introduced her to Selena at the award show

“She was super sweet,” Molina said. “We talked about how cold it was and she was just smiling.”

Molina saw Selena perform in one of her signature outfits: a black and white cow print bolero jacket, a black skirt, hair up in a bun and bright red lips.

Molina waited after the show to meet Selena again.

“I had reminded her that we had met years before and she remembered,” Molina said. “She was just like ‘Oh my gosh, yes. It was so cold.’”

Molina said Selena was down to earth and seemed to always have a genuine reaction with fans.

“Just the fact that she remembered was significant for me,” said Molina.

Molina related to Selena because they are both Latinas who grew up not speaking Spanish.

“I’ve had to defend myself from somebody who didn’t like Mexicans in south Texas, and said ‘they don’t speak Spanish,’” said Molina.

Molina said she loved how Selena embodied her heritage and Mexican culture, despite growing up not being able to speak Spanish.

“That doesn’t make me any less Mexican,” said Molina.

The Selena film screening event was hosted and sponsored by San Marcos Cinema Club who worked in collaboration with Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and Texas State’s Center for the Study of the Southwest to show the film.

Winners who entered the Selena essay writing contest were also announced at the event.

Tammy Gonzales, program director of the Center for the Study of the Southwest, said the Quintanilla family waived fees as long as attendants were not charged for the screening.

“We asked the Quintanilla family for permission to show the film because they own the rights,” Gonzales said.

Molina said if Selena were still alive, she’d reign as one of today’s most popular artists.

“She would have been Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé put together,” Molina said. “She would have been it.”