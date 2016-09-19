Bobcats get redemption against Georgia State

The Texas State Women’s Soccer team beat the Georgia State panthers 3-1 on Sunday.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last season, where the Panthers beat the Bobcats eliminating them from the tournament in the first round.

In the first half, Georgia State had the lead 1-0, but not for long. Senior Clarissa Leon got her third goal of the season in the 25th minute of the game.

Leon was assisted by junior Kassi Hormuth. Hormuth gave a quick pass to Leon, and she flicked the ball in past the goalkeeper.

The Bobcats and the Panthers were tied 1-1 heading into halftime.

In the second half, two goals came out of the Bobcats towards the end of the match.

In the 72nd minute, freshman Jordan Kondikoff got her second goal of the season. Kondikoff was assisted by junior Alyssa Phelan.

Texas State took a corner kick, Phelan took a shot and it bounced off a Panther defender. Kondikoff shot off the rebound, and put the ball in the net.

Ten minutes later, the Bobcats struck again. In an attempt to cross the ball, Hormuth crossed the ball right into the goal.

Hormuth now had an assist and a goal in the match.

With seven minutes left in the match junior Brooke Ramsey fouled a Panther player, earning her a yellow card. The Panthers earned a free kick, but were not able to get a shot off.

The game ended with a score of 3-1, and Texas State earned its redemption over Georgia State.

The Bobcats took more shots, a total of 16, and earned three goals.

Texas State is now 2-0 in conference play, beating Little Rock in overtime on Friday.

The team will travel to North Carolina to play Appalachian State on Friday, Sept. 23, hoping to keep their winning streak alive.