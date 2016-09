The volleyball team had a victory over a Big 12 Conference member, Texas Tech. They had a 3-0 sweep against the Red Raiders. Jordan Kohl, junior right side hitter, led the Bobcats with 9 kills, four digs and a block. Shelby Vas Matt, senior outside hitter, also got her name on the board with 14 digs and three blocks. The Red Raiders had the lead in each set.