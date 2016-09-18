Bobcat football alum successful in Hallmark cooking contest

A former Texas State football player entered a cooking contest on a whim, but didn’t expect to have so much success.

Michael Odiari, 2014 graduate, has advanced to the second round of the Home and Family cooking contest.

The Hallmark Channel and DreamJobbing launched the contest in hopes of finding America’s Best Home Cook and Odiari believes he fits the part.

“It started off by watching my parents,” Odiari said. “My mom always cooked. Ever since then, being in the kitchen has been like going into a chemistry lab for me.”

Odiari studied political science while playing football at Texas State in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

During his time as a Bobcat, he created a web series called “Cookin’ on a Dime.” The motivation behind his series was to provide nutritious, affordable meals for college students.

The winner of the contest will receive $1,500, join the Home and Family cast for one week and will be required to cook five recipes on air.

When Odiari heard about Hallmark’s contest, he wanted to submit an application.

Andrew Maynard, friend and multimedia producer, collaborated with Odiari to create a one-minute video demonstrating the former Bobcat’s culinary skills and the Hallmark Channel showed it on air.

“We threw the video out into the world, and saw what the world would throw back at us,” Odiari said. “It was such a team effort, and it’s crazy how it all came together. I’m excited for what is to come. This isn’t even the peak, it’s just the start.”

After advancing to round two, Odiari said he needs widespread support.

According to the contest’s official rules, contestants will promote their video submissions in the second round.

Viewers will need to like and comment on their favorite video. Contest officials will then choose finalists based on the video itself, experience and the voice of the community.

Odiari said he hopes to see support from Texas State to help him advance in the competition.

“As an (alumnus), I want to be a representative and that’s what I feel like I’m doing to help everyone,” Odiari said. “We’re a Bobcat family, and we need the support of the entire community in order to reach this milestone.”

Maynard said Texas State could benefit from the cooking contest.

“Students should be interested because it’s showing that the Texas State football team is very diverse, and they do a lot of different things,” Maynard said. “As Texas State gets more positive visibility, it increases the good impression of the university.”

Odiari said he would be honored to win the contest.

“I think I stand out because I have a big personality,” Odiari said. “I love people. I love putting smiles on peoples’ faces. I just want to help people as much as I can, either through food or any other way.”

If he were to win, Odiari’s five recipes would include chicken, pasta and more.

“I’m going to bring in some of my Nigerian roots into my recipes,” Odiari said. “I want to incorporate diversity into it.”

Maynard said Odiari would be a good addition to the Home and Family cast because his recipes guarantee high-quality food that won’t break the bank.

“I think he should win because he’s very charismatic and that fits directly into what Home and Family is looking for,” Maynard said.

Although football players aren’t usually culinary geniuses, Odiari said he wanted to pursue a different lifestyle.

“When my football career ended, I didn’t know what else was in store for me,” Odiari said. “I was identified as the football player, and I wanted to identify who I was again. I was able to transition and find my gift. And when I found my gift, and I was able to use it to take me to another step in life—and this is it.”

Odiari said his goal is to inspire others through his creativity and talents.

“It’s important to me to get out and do something that I love to do, and do it on a big platform,” Odiari said. “I want to show others that if you set your mind to something, don’t let anything hinder you to take a risk.”

Send Odiari to the final round by liking and commenting on his video submission.