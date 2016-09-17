Bobcats take a 39-point loss to Arkansas

Texas State came into their game against Arkansas two weeks after their triple-overtime rollercoaster victory at Ohio, where they proved to be a more relentless and focused team than ever before.

No.24 Arkansas is the first nationally-ranked opponent Texas State has played since their 2015 season opener against then No.10 Florida State. Everett Withers knew of the challenge coming into this game and what it would take to compete in Fayetteville. The Razorback’s signature SEC size and strength combined with consistent execution, however, proved too much for the Texas State football team on both ends of the ball.

The contest ended with a final score of 42-3, Arkansas.

Tyler Jones struggled to generate offensive momentum completing 11 of 26 passes for 83 yards and 1 INT compared to Arkansas’ Austin Allen with 16 of 21 passes completed for 241 yards and 2 TD’s.

The two rushing-leaders of the game were Texas State’s Stedman Mayberry gaining 34 yards on 10 carries and Arkansas’ Rawleigh Williams III with 121 yards and 2 TD’s on 19 carries. Arkansas dominated in total offensive-production posting 467 yards to Texas State’s 105.

Even after things began to slide out of their favor, Bobcats maintained their competitive intensity and showed a resilience by not giving up or showing signs of defeat in their team demeanor.

While they were out scored 35-0 in the first half, Texas State opened up the 3rd quarter with a field goal and held Arkansas to 7 second-half points thereafter.

Come conference play, this game will prove to be a huge learning experience for the newfound Bobcat football team.

Texas State will continue on with one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation, facing a Houston team ranked No. 6 in the country, on September 24th at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Tx.