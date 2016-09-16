Texas State celebrates Constitution Day

Texas State University is celebrating Constitution Day this year with guest speakers and the distribution of pocket sized constitutions to students.

Dr. William E. Forbath, Associate Dean for Research, and Lloyd M. Bentsen, Chair in Law at the University of Texas School of Law, will be visiting Texas State. Professor Forbath will be hosting a lecture from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Alkek 250. Student Government will also be handing out pocket sized United States Constitutions on the quad in order to help students understand the importance of having the right to vote.