How to style leggings for a classy look

With fall quickly approaching, it’s almost time to switch out the Nike shorts for leggings.

To spice up a casual outfit, add statement pieces. Elevate your otherwise sloppy appearance with a bright colored blazer, a nice blouse and classy shoes.

Adding bold accessories with leggings such as a large purse or a fedora hat can really make a difference. As a finishing touch, sunglasses can also bring the outfit together.