A phone scam has been reported throughout Hays County in which the caller ID shows the Hays County Clerk’s Office number and someone claiming to be an employee of the office.

Hays County Clerk, Liz Gonzales, is warning residents to be aware of this scam and not to give out personal information over the phone. The scammer is asking for a collection payment over the phone to settle a lawsuit or fine. If you’ve been a victim of this scam report it to your local law enforcement agency.