Savvy Shields, University of Arkansas student, was crowned Miss America 2017 after she impressed the judges with her jazz routine and 20-second answer on Hillary Clinton.

ABC broadcasted the annual Miss America pageant Sept. 11 live from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Shields will receive a six-figure salary, a $50,000 scholarship and paid expenses for the year, according to the Huffington Post. A Texas State student was second runner up for Miss Texas USA.