Along with the football team hosting their first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept 24, there’s also other Texas State athletic events taking place on the same day. The cross country team is heading to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the Cowboy Jaboree hosted by Oklahoma State University. Also on that same day, the women’s golf team will be in Oklahoma as well, kicking off their season. They’ll be competing in the Oklahoma Schooner classic.