The Texas State football team will have a chance to continue with a perfect record Sept. 17. Although the Bobcats have only played one game, now is the time to strive. If the Bobcats defeat Arkansas on Saturday, they will beat an SEC team and change the season record to 2-0. Being 2-0 will tie the team for first place in the conference with Georgia Southern.