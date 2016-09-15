Endowment compliance workshop open for registration

In her annual convocation speech, President Denise Trauth characterized the university’s recent growth in scholarship endowments as “outstanding”. However, some feel general awareness of how philanthropic gifts directly impact research on campus could use some beefing up.

Trauth went on to describe how new heights reached in fundraising continue to benefit students and faculty alike

“I really only know about grants in the context related to the FAFSA,” said Oceanna Hart-Pontejos, anthropology and microbiology sophomore. “Perhaps it’s something to do with the reasoning behind why the money’s being given out.”

In reality, an endowment is generally defined as an account established in order to create an ongoing stream of revenue to be used exclusively for a specific purpose. A grant, on the other hand, is typically composed of a limited sum of money allotted within the body of the proposal.

“Endowments are linked to the stock market,” said Lynn Buehler, Stewardship Coordinator for Advancement Services. “Like a savings account, an endowment will accrue interest. It’s built and spent from there, and its value can change monthly.”

Kimberly Garrett, the Associate Director for Endowment Services is offering a compliance workshop to assist faculty and staff tasked with spending or awarding endowment funds. The workshop is designed to enhance faculty understanding of the process of endowment compliance, and touches on such details as managing fund distribution and how to identify spending and stewardship guidelines.

“Garrett has been doing the presentation for several years now,” Buehler said. “There are many reasons behind wanting to host such a workshop. We have a variety of endowments at the university, and we must regularly update faculty on how they’re set up and how to use them.”

Although this year’s workshop has only recently opened for registration, inquiries about signing up have already started to trickle in, Buehler said.

“It’s not always individuals—some organizations also set up endowments,” Buehler said. “But it is always certainly philanthropy. We have had a number of newer endowments set up this summer alone.”

Many colleges have attempted to concentrate information on philanthropic gifts—as they relate to that particular college—by establishing offices tasked primarily with the management of gifted funds. The McCoy College of Business is one such institution.

“Usage of all endowments is run through the dean’s office,” said Kent Hamilton, a representative of McCoy’s Foundation Matching Gift Program. “The foundation is responsible for the management of funds and dispersal of funds, and how to put those funds to use is up to the dean.”

Hamilton said endowments can provide support to students or faculty involved in competitive groups and organizations wishing to attend competitions regionally or nationally. He listed travel and registration fees for conferences and the realization of academic projects as further examples of the diverse potential uses of endowed money.

“We can only work with money earned from the investment, and from those earnings we determine how much can be given to the college each year,” Hamilton said. “That money is spent according to how the donor requested it be spent.”

The McCoy College of Business alone has over sixty endowments, and each comes with a specific set of use-related criteria.

“They provide an extra source of funding for school or programs to make available to our community,” Buehler said of the necessity of any academic institution to have endowments. “Depending on how they’re written up, there are stipulations on how the money can be used.”

Registration for the endowment compliance workshop opens three weeks prior and closes one week prior to its presentation.