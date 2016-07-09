Why black men are not ready to date black women

Black men dating outside of their race is not a new concept. In fact, It is widely believed black men are more likely to date women outside of their race; however, this isn’t quite the truth.

For many years, it has been said black men are not interested in dating black women for a variety of reasons. Now, black men, black women, blue people and purple folks have every right to date outside of their race, as long as they do not put down the members of their community.

As marriage rates decrease, black men still marry and date outside of their race/ethnic group, but not as much as people believe. Statistics show marriage rates among black men is higher among black men and women than with other groups. As of 2014, the U.S. Census Bureau showed that 86 percent of black married men were married to black women, 7 percent have a white spouse, 4 percent have a Hispanic spouse (regardless of race) and 3 percent are married to another race/ethnic group. A common misconception states that black men are not marrying black women, but that is statistically untrue.

OkCupid, a well-known online dating website, showed black men look outside of their own racial group when looking for a significant other. From match scores in 2014, black men are 2 percent more likely to look for an Asian mate, 1 percent more likely to look for a black mate, 2 percent more likely to look for a Hispanic mate and -6 percent less likely to choose a white mate. If these statistics tell us anything, it is that black men are dating black women even if they are not dating them as much as other races.

This brings us to the real question: Why is it black men will date outside of their race but marry within their own?

If you ask young black men why they date outside of their race, there are a few popular answers: “Black girls are loud, they’re too ghetto, too controlling, they have too much attitude and they do not cater to their man.” To say these reasons are ludicrous would be an understatement. These overgeneralized asides can be attached to any race of women.

Basing dating criteria on how loud someone talks is childish. Everyone speaks at different volumes. Some people are quiet while others are able to throw their voices with greater ease. The whole “too ghetto” statement is just as ridiculous.

The concept of acting ghetto can apply to any race and not every black woman acts “ghetto.” The notion that many black men choose to date outside of their race because they feel as though women of other races are less controlling is a stereotype. Once again, generalizing people is wrong and not all black women are controlling.

It is widely believed that black women have more attitude than women of other races, but that is a cultural opinion based on the fact that black women are known to be very opinionated on matters that concern them.

Young,black men want black women to take care of them, yet they do not reciprocate. The truth of the matter is, young black women uphold their men to a certain standard and the reason black men do not want to date them is because they do not want to be held to those standards. They wish to do whatever they want and not have to take responsibility for their actions.

The reason young, black men are not dating young, black women is as simple as this—these black boys are too immature for these black women.